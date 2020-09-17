Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 36,650,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Mylan by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mylan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Mylan in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mylan by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,108,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $16.16. 144,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,293. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mylan has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

MYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

