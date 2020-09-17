Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Up 7.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s stock price rose 7.2% on Thursday after Colliers Securities raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Colliers Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Myomo traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 2,457,561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 734,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Myomo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19.

About Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

