N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.48) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
N4 Pharma stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6.45 ($0.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,785. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.71. N4 Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16 ($0.21).
About N4 Pharma
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.