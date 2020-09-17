N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.48) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

N4 Pharma stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6.45 ($0.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,785. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.71. N4 Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16 ($0.21).

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

