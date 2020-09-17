National Bank Financial Analysts Give SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) a C$46.00 Price Target

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) has been given a C$46.00 price target by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSRM. Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.40.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.42. 1,460,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$12.12 and a 1-year high of C$33.69. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.35.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,264,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,972.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.