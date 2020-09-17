National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Short Interest Up 20.2% in August

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in National General by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in National General by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in National General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National General by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National General alerts:

Shares of NGHC stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,812. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.94. National General has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National General will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.