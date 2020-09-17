Nebula AI (NBAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $558,115.13

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $558,115.13 and $165.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,939,682,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

