Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. 16,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,922. The company has a market cap of $556.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.01. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.