Nestree Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.43 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Nestree has traded up 95.8% against the dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,189,181 tokens. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

