Neutrino USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.38 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009121 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $26.74 million and $2.38 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00101204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00245133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.01502769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00220358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 26,804,643 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.