Neutron (NTRN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $149,056.84 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

