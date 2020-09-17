NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Hits $0.0084 on Exchanges

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 67.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, NevaCoin has traded 80.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $45,239.84 and $694.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,383,415 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

