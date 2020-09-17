New Trend Lifestyle Group (LON:NTLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of New Trend Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:NTLG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.43.

About New Trend Lifestyle Group (LON:NTLG)

New Trend Lifestyle Group Plc provides products and services based on Feng Shui and the associated Emperor Star astrology in Singapore and the People's Republic of China. Its services include building and office design consultancy, astrology readings, marriage matching, aura readings, and business talks and seminars for large corporations.

