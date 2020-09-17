Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NCMGF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.98.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; British Columbia, Canada; and other projects.

