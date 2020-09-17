Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,695. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 273,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,377 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 72,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

