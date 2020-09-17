Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Newgioco Group Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGI) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 322,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 133,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Specifically, CEO Michele Ciavarella bought 125,000 shares of Newgioco Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Newgioco Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Newgioco Group stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newgioco Group Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Newgioco Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI)

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated leisure betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional casino games, live casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of online and offline leisure gaming services.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Newgioco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newgioco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.