Nexus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,988.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Nexus has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $41,988.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.