Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Down 15.9% in August

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 61,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

NICK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nicholas Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nicholas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,049,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 119,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Nicholas Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.59. Nicholas Financial has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

