Niobium Coin Price Hits $0.0070 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $433,594.11 and approximately $378.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00244796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00100376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.01503659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00216486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.