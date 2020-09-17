NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NMC Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Get NMC Health alerts:

PMCUF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.