NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Short Interest Update

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of NNBR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. 11,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,443. NN has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The stock has a market cap of $239.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.38.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. NN had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NN will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of NN by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NN by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

