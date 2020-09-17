Norish (LON:NSH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Norish plc (LON:NSH)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95). Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 million and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Norish alerts:

Norish (LON:NSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 2.06 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, North West Cold Storage, South East Cold Storage, and Dairy Farming segments.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Norish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.