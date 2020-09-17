Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.90 and last traded at $83.22. 2,867,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,434,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 429.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Northern Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

