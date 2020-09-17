Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,400.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KMMPF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.4 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

