Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 94.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVN shares. UBS Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

