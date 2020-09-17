Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Novocure were worth $52,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Novocure by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Novocure by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Novocure by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novocure by 62.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Novocure from $89.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.20.

NVCR traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.57. 26,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,377. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $109.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 904.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $636,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,691.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $5,253,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,222 shares of company stock valued at $14,245,082. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

