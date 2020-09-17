NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Trading 5.6% Higher

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.83. 1,601,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,308,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $637.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.81.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,716 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,561,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 294,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NOW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,974,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 304,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,818 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,940,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)
NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.
