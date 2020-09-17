NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Trading 5.6% Higher

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.83. 1,601,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,308,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $637.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.81.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,716 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,561,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 294,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NOW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,974,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 304,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,818 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,940,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

