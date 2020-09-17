Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. 70,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,635. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 130,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

