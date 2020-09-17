NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $9,707,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 46.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 187,792 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 59,714 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6,720.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,072,374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $122,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $127.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,910. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,837.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

