Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.35% from the company’s current price.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,852. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $53.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41). On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.