Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Up 14.1%

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s share price shot up 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.88. 859,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 411,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 694.12% and a negative return on equity of 133.43%.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.