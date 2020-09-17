Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $23.15 on Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $23.15 or 0.00211410 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Obyte has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and $8,512.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001020 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,181 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.