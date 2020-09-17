Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OCDGF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.