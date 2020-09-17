OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 624,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,971. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

