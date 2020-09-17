Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells $717,392.52 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total transaction of $717,392.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67.

OKTA traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.90. 1,583,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -101.61 and a beta of 0.96. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Okta by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Okta by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

