Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Point Financial stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Old Point Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OPOF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.95. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

