Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,840,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMER shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Omeros stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 30,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $695.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.66. Omeros has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,485,000 after purchasing an additional 162,255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

