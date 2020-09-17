OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

