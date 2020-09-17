ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Update

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.1 days.

ONEXF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.50. ONEX has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $68.42.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter. ONEX had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 389.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONEXF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ONEX from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEX from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ONEX from $85.60 to $91.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on ONEX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

