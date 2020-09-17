Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.84

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Ontology has a market cap of $587.88 million and approximately $457.39 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00007676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021676 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,229,877 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit, BCEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Hotbit, Indodax, Bibox, Koinex and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

