Opacity Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,704.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opacity has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Opacity

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

