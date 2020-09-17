Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $746.50 Million

Analysts expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to announce sales of $746.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Open Text’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $753.00 million and the lowest is $740.00 million. Open Text posted sales of $696.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Text will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 30,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,550. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. Open Text has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 228.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,817,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 64.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,182,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,704,000 after acquiring an additional 462,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 113.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

