Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,600 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on OPRT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 8,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,214. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.18). Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $63,437.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,554.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 2,238 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $28,668.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,591.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,241 shares of company stock valued at $383,142 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 413.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

