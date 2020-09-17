OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Approximately 25.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. BidaskClub upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OptiNose by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 13,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,769. The company has a market capitalization of $204.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

