ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Short Interest Down 15.7% in August

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ORBC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 10,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,288. The company has a market capitalization of $285.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.54.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 50.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 800,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 269,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 239,861 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 880,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORBC shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.