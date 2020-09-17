Orbitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $457,988.68 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00046299 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00669882 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,978.27 or 1.00310177 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.01453552 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005457 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00125513 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.