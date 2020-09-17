Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Trading Down 1%

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.98. 181,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 314,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.90.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC sold 48,500 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$41,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,812,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,198,598.64. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $274,200 in the last three months.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

