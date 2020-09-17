Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Update

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 318,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $835,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,905. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $522.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

