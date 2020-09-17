Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have commented on OESX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $233.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 2.33. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 353,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

