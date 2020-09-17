Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 293,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OFIX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,500. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $587.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.04. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.21. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 226.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 620.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OFIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

