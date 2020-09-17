Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.49. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,597. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $867.39 million, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $574,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth about $1,267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 18.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

